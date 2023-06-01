Waterdrop (WDH) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Friday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 2nd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 25,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,537. Waterdrop has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Waterdrop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDH. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Waterdrop by 175.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.