Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) Trading Up 57.3%

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 57.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 43,240,373 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,613% from the average daily volume of 2,523,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Wearable Devices Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.54, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wearable Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDS. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wearable Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Wearable Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Wearable Devices by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Wearable Devices Company Profile

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc.

