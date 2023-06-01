Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 511,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 260,454 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEAV. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.02.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelion Inc. acquired a new position in Weave Communications in the third quarter valued at about $28,004,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Weave Communications by 11.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 298,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

