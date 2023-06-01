Wedbush Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $80.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.54. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,720 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

