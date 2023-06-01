Wedbush Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $224.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.01. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,067.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,799,640.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,384.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,656 shares of company stock worth $7,150,149 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

