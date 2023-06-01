Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dynatrace (DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 58.com Inc..

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group, Inc..

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $60.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $50.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $54.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $58.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00.

5/18/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $41.00 to $48.00.

5/17/2023 – Dynatrace was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

4/21/2023 – Dynatrace had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 989,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,497. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

Get Dynatrace Inc alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 164,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.