Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,251 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.14% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $221,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.19. 8,387,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,467,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

