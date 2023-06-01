WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 799,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 397,089 shares.The stock last traded at $7.80 and had previously closed at $7.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

WideOpenWest Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130,883 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,255,000 after purchasing an additional 445,917 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,455,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,791 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,775,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 309,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,717,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 305,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

