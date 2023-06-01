William Blair Initiates Coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. SVB Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average of $311.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $243.17 and a twelve month high of $354.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,945,160.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 3,317 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.08, for a total transaction of $1,124,728.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,652 shares in the company, valued at $42,945,160.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,939,902. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

