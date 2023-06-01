WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Purchased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises approximately 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $15,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after buying an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,098. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.