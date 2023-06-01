Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.