Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.33.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Insider Activity
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.
Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.
About Winnebago Industries
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.
Read More
