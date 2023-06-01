Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,004 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 147.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 108,443 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,796,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

