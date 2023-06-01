Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL stock opened at $396.96 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,876,124.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,457,625 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

