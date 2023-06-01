Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $224,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NOBL opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- Equitrans Midstream Surges 40% On Debt Ceiling Deal
- Mobileye Global Shows Resilience, Igniting Investor Confidence
- NetApp Is Gearing Up To Breakout After Earnings Top Estimates
- Is CXApp Inc.an AI Contender or Pretender?
- Victoria’s Secret Turnaround Went Stealthy, Financials Show
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.