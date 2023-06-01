Wintrust Investments LLC Takes $224,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after purchasing an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,595,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $87.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.