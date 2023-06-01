WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 180,428 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 57,463 shares.The stock last traded at $81.26 and had previously closed at $82.35.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.