WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.88

Shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.88 and last traded at $33.48, with a volume of 57811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. The company has a market cap of $655.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,422,000 after buying an additional 57,603 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $514,000.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IQDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying total market stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada. The index is weighted by dividends paid. IQDG was launched on Apr 7, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

