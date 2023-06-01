Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Trading Down 2.3%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.83 and last traded at $38.83. 633 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

About Worldline

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

