Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $523.89

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 523.89 ($6.47) and traded as low as GBX 422.50 ($5.22). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.31), with a volume of 36,150 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Wynnstay Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 440.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 522.55. The stock has a market cap of £97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 537.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

In other news, insider B Paul Roberts sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.40), for a total value of £9,561.56 ($11,816.07). Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

