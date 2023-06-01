XYO Tops One Day Volume of $351,112.84 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. During the last week, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $51.02 million and $351,112.84 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016267 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,931.32 or 1.00032066 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00394575 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $345,611.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

