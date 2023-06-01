XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $51.50 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $51.50 million and approximately $301,123.84 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XYO has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00026019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019981 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015834 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,927.07 or 0.99978334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00394575 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $345,611.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

