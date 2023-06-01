Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 246,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 164,605 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.21.
Yalla Group Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Yalla Group Company Profile
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yalla Group (YALA)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.