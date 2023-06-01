Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 246,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 164,605 shares.The stock last traded at $4.24 and had previously closed at $4.21.

Yalla Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 576,318 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 514.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 425,075 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 234,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

