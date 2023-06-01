Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $202,080.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,827,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.50. 647,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,399. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Yelp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Yelp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

