Zapp Electric Vehicles Group (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Trading Up 0.4%

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 36,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 210,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Up 9.1 %
About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
CIIG Capital Partners II Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc is based in New York.
