Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $429-431 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.85 million. Zscaler also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.63-1.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.29.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,355,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.81. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.6% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

