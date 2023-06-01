Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.73)-$(0.63) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $187-192 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $198.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 697,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,932. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $310.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Zumiez had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 529.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

