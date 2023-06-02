100 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,676,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,362,000 after purchasing an additional 845,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.05.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $7.08 on Friday, hitting $443.57. The stock had a trading volume of 838,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,938. The firm has a market cap of $421.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.11 and a twelve month high of $454.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

