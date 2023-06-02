10,104 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,758,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,364 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after acquiring an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $105,527,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.84. The stock had a trading volume of 260,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,021. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.64. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

