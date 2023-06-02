1,160 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Up 2.7 %

BA traded up $5.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.66. 3,641,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,703. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

