1,198 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,591. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $38.09.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.