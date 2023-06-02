131,250 Shares in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 131,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 736,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 390,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,542,000 after purchasing an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 85,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 127,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 775,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

