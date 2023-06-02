13,397 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $67.00. 10,515,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

