134 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $210.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.83.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.