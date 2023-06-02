15,900 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Aldebaran Capital LLC

Aldebaran Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,928,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,505,000 after purchasing an additional 543,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.52.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $12.42. 48,842,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,333,406. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

