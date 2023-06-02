161,631 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Purchased by Aldebaran Capital LLC

Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 161,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,000. Corning makes up about 5.3% of Aldebaran Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.47. 3,563,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,501,661. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.89.

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

