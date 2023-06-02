1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

1ST Source Bank lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $16,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $13.59 on Friday, hitting $457.56. 933,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,800. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.06. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

