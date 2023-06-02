1ST Source Bank Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.64. 2,661,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

