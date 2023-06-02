1ST Source Bank Purchases 1,282 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 988,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,861,000 after purchasing an additional 280,243 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in American Electric Power by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $1,012,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

