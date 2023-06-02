1ST Source Bank Sells 130 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock traded up $18.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.14. 1,942,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,860. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

