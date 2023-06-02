1ST Source Bank Sells 284 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of HD stock traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,264,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $297.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.83.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

