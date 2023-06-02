1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,403,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168,840 shares during the period. 1st Source makes up approximately 25.8% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.30% of 1st Source worth $393,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 1st Source by 138.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in 1st Source by 407.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 1st Source by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 1st Source

In other 1st Source news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.74 per share, with a total value of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,495 shares of company stock worth $107,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

1st Source Trading Up 5.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.02. 29,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.91. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

