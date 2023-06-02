3,000 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Purchased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Sunrun by 84.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,400,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $17,270,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $14,672,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $15,663,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 412,125 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,267,994 shares in the company, valued at $20,719,021.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,267,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,719,021.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock worth $3,482,775. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.04 and a beta of 2.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

