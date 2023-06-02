33,594 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Oracle accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,306,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,585. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

