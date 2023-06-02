33,927 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $105.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,372. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 439.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

