3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.94. Approximately 501,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,156,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Articles

