45,772 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Second Half Financial Partners LLC

Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Second Half Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Second Half Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,153. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

