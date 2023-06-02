472 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.63. 592,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

