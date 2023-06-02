575 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 77,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.42. 4,023,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,960. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $144.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

