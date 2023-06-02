69,273 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Bought by Ramius Advisors LLC

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. NRG Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Ramius Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,785,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,216,414,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,077,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,383,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,847,000 after acquiring an additional 316,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE NRG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.84. 1,701,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average of $34.21. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.04%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.