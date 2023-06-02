888 Reaffirms “Assumes” Rating for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

888 reissued their assumes rating on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

BAX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.33. 3,646,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,830. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $74.43.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.77%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,525,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Baxter International by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,536,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,212,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 860,805 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,944,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $179,257,000 after purchasing an additional 729,426 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $35,342,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

