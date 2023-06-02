AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Down 1.1%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Rating) was down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.51 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 56,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average daily volume of 11,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $73.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Institutional Trading of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPDV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

